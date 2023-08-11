Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

South County couple escapes wildfire in Maui

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) -- Neighbors of Steve and Shelley Ellerman are planning a big celebration to welcome them when they finally get home from Maui, Hawaii, where a wildfire has caused more than 50 deaths.

“Steve was going to surprise Shelley with this trip three years ago for their anniversary,” Shelley’s mom, Marilyn Mertzlufft, said. “COVID came and the trip got put on the back burner.”

The Ellermans and their children sent back photos of the view from their balcony in Hawaii, a long-delayed vacation. They were staying north of Lahaina and evacuated the area Thursday morning. They sent back a text to family saying the town of Lahaina is almost entirely wiped out.

“She said they were driving past fires that were still burning,” Mertzlufft said. “So I’m sure the boys got an eyeful on this trip.”

Shelley Ellerman wrote in a text to family and friends about how fortunate they were to have a rental car to use to evacuate. Finding food and a flight were the next priorities.

Friends said the Ellermans booked a flight to Dallas but the connection to St. Louis leaves before they arrive, so they are still working on flights. The three boys start school in a week and a half.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4
Child, 9, shot inside North County home
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
2 women, man found dead in St. Louis County home
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended

Latest News

First responders at the scene of an incident involving a teenager getting their leg stuck in an...
Teen gets leg stuck in grain bin auger in St. Charles County, flown to hospital
South County family in Maui when fire broke out
City Museum volunteers paint rocks for St. Louis-wide scavenger hunt
City Museum volunteers paint rocks for St. Louis-wide scavenger hunt
Beloved Friendship: 4-year-old Max looks up to sky to remember beloved neighbor
Beloved Friendship: 4-year-old Max looks up to sky to remember beloved neighbor