South County couple escapes wildfire in Maui

(KMOV) -- Neighbors of Steve and Shelley Ellerman are planning a big celebration to welcome them when they finally get home from Maui, Hawaii, where a wildfire has caused more than 50 deaths.

“Steve was going to surprise Shelley with this trip three years ago for their anniversary,” Shelley’s mom, Marilyn Mertzlufft, said. “COVID came and the trip got put on the back burner.”

The Ellermans and their children sent back photos of the view from their balcony in Hawaii, a long-delayed vacation. They were staying north of Lahaina and evacuated the area Thursday morning. They sent back a text to family saying the town of Lahaina is almost entirely wiped out.

“She said they were driving past fires that were still burning,” Mertzlufft said. “So I’m sure the boys got an eyeful on this trip.”

Shelley Ellerman wrote in a text to family and friends about how fortunate they were to have a rental car to use to evacuate. Finding food and a flight were the next priorities.

Friends said the Ellermans booked a flight to Dallas but the connection to St. Louis leaves before they arrive, so they are still working on flights. The three boys start school in a week and a half.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.