Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man sentenced for shipping meth from Los Angeles to Midwest

Generic meth graphic.
Generic meth graphic.(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Los Angeles man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shipping meth from Los Angeles to St. Louis and other Midwest cities.

Darius McCullum, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute meth. He had pounds of meth in California and shipped it to a man in Detroit. Some of the meth ended up in St. Louis, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release.

A group of people including McCullum distributed the meth across multiple states. The group also used stash houses in Detroit, Lexington, Kentucky, and St. Louis to store drugs.

Investigators seized about 16 kilos of meth from the group in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
Man, 2 women dead in West County murder-suicide identified
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Charles Arlin Henderson at the time of his disappearance next to an age progressed photo...
32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery
Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.
Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

Latest News

Lake Saint Louis mother and daughter share experience during Maui wildfires
Lake Saint Louis mother and daughter share experience during Maui wildfires
Semi-automatic weapons ban upheld by Illinois Supreme Court
Semi-automatic weapons ban upheld by Illinois Supreme Court
Lake Saint Louis mother and daughter share experience during Maui wildfires
Lake St. Louis family recounts fires in Maui
Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling nearly $500K from realty company