Lake Saint Louis mother and daughter share experience during Maui wildfires

MAUI (KMOV) – A Lake Saint Louis mother and daughter woke up to huge flames in the distance while on vacation in Maui.

Valerie Williams and her daughter Delaney arrived in Maui on Saturday. Their hotel was five miles away from Lahaina. Early Tuesday morning, they awoke to huge flames in the distance.

The duo told News 4 their hotel lost power and nearby roads and restaurants closed. They had intermittent cell service.

Valerie Williams said she spoke to many employees who didn’t know where their families were and that their houses had burned down.

“We’re on vacation but this is a horrible thing and these people’s homes have been burnt down everything they have is gone,” she said.

The mother and daughter are set to fly home Saturday after finding a new hotel closer to the airport.

