Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4
Child, 9, shot inside North County home
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
2 women, man found dead in St. Louis County home
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended

Latest News

9 years later: Michael Brown Sr. channels pain into purpose in his son’s name with Chosen For...
9 years later: Michael Brown Sr. channels pain into purpose in his son’s name with Chosen For Change Foundation
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
CANCELED AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old abducted during home invasion found safe
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency