Francis Howell football looks to repeat as Class 5 state champions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Last season, the Francis Howell Vikings made history. They were Class 5 state champions for the first time in the program’s history.

One title is good, but two is twice as nice. The Vikings said they wanted to bring home another state title. It helps that all-state quarterback Adam Shipley and wide receiver Jude James are returning for their senior seasons.

Adam Shipley said winning the state title started with the work the team put in during the offseason.

“It was emotional to see all the hard work you do in the offseason pay off,” said Shipley. “There’s no better feeling than that. When you get to that spot all the emotions come out.”

Star wide receiver and University of Missouri commit Jude James credits the bond the team had off the field for the success they shared on the field.

“Last year was special,” said James. “The guys we had, the chemistry we had with everyone there, it was a very special year for us.”

To head coach Brent Chojnacki, the team’s commitment to the process has helped fuel their success.

“I think it all starts with the culture we have here. The kids buy into the process and they’re working hard and doing the right things outside of school and staying committed to the process. If they do that, well, that’s kind of what happened last year” said Chojnacki.

Chojnacki said he sees this senior class buying in just like the one did last season and from there, it funnels down. Seniors like Shipley are making sure that everyone on this team knows what it takes to compete.

“Hard work and we can’t get complacent. Cause if we do that and we come in like ‘we’re the state champs we’re going to win just because we showed up,’ that’s not how it works. We are going to play our hearts out. That’s what we did last year and that’s what we’re going to do this year” Shipley said.

The Vikings’ title defense begins on August 25 at 7 p.m. hosting Fort Zumwalt North.

