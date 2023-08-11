First Alert Weather Day: Storms Overnight-Early Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Issued: Severe Storms Possible Midnight Tonight - 7AM Saturday

Hot & Humid Saturday Afternoon, heat Index near 100°

Another severe threat Sunday

This Evening will be dry and toasty warm with temps falling from 90s early to 80s this evening. We’ll watch storms fire up in northern Missouri that will progress southeast into the area tonight, mainly between Midnight and 7 AM. Some of these could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the most likely threats. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but is a very low risk at this point.

Then Saturday is hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a heat index near 100°. Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day.

Another chance for storms arrives Sunday, but models don’t agree on timing. However some of the storms in the evening and nighttime could be severe. We are in a level 2 severe threat (of 5 the highest risk) for Sunday-Sunday Night, but check back as we refine the timing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.