Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Tonight - Early Saturday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Day Issued: Severe Storms Possible 10PM Friday - 7AM Saturday
  • Stray Shower Possible This Morning, Mainly North of St. Louis
  • Hot & Humid This Afternoon Ahead of Nighttime Storms

Today: The morning commute will be dry across most of our area, but a stray shower is possible mainly north of St. Louis. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but no severe strong or storms are expected. This afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a top heat index near 100.

What’s Next? Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Saturday morning. Damaging winds and hail are possible. We’re narrowing in on 10PM tonight through 7AM Saturday as the time to watch closely.

This Weekend: Storms will end early Saturday morning, with the rest of the day looking dry and seasonably hot. Saturday afternoon through most of Sunday afternoon should be mainly dry, so your outdoor plans are looking good. However, another chance of strong to severe storms arrives late Sunday into early Monday. Stay tuned for updates on this part of the forecast. Another First Alert Weather Day is possible within this timeframe.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
2 women, man found dead in St. Louis County home
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Charles Arlin Henderson at the time of his disappearance next to an age progressed photo...
32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery
12 yr old carjacking suspect
12-year-old arrested after man carjacked in downtown St. Louis
Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.
Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
7-Day Forecast 8/10/23
First Alert Forecast: Near normal temperatures today
August 10 seven-day forecast
First Alert: Dense Fog Advisory Until 9AM
Rain Ends Tonight, Dry For Thursday