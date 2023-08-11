First Alert Weather Day Issued For Tonight - Early Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Day Issued: Severe Storms Possible 10PM Friday - 7AM Saturday

Stray Shower Possible This Morning, Mainly North of St. Louis

Hot & Humid This Afternoon Ahead of Nighttime Storms

Today: The morning commute will be dry across most of our area, but a stray shower is possible mainly north of St. Louis. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but no severe strong or storms are expected. This afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a top heat index near 100.

What’s Next? Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Saturday morning. Damaging winds and hail are possible. We’re narrowing in on 10PM tonight through 7AM Saturday as the time to watch closely.

This Weekend: Storms will end early Saturday morning, with the rest of the day looking dry and seasonably hot. Saturday afternoon through most of Sunday afternoon should be mainly dry, so your outdoor plans are looking good. However, another chance of strong to severe storms arrives late Sunday into early Monday. Stay tuned for updates on this part of the forecast. Another First Alert Weather Day is possible within this timeframe.

