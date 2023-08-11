Bridgeton woman charged with damaging robot in Schnucks store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Prosecutors charged a woman with firs-degree property damage after police alleged she knocked over an inventory robot in a Schnucks store.

The Bridgeton Police Department responded to Schnucks after the “Tally” inventory robot was knocked over and damaged. Surveillance video showed a woman pushing it over before making a purchase in the store.

Police said a woman named Badia Thomas admitted to pushing over the robot. The damage exceeded $750, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.