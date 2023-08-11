Brady Cook, Imo’s agree to NIL deal

Surprise Squad
Quarterback Brady Cook is the second Mizzou football player to agree to a NIL deal with Imo’s
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Quarterback Brady Cook is the second Mizzou football player to agree to a NIL deal with Imo’s.

The agreement was announced Friday. In June, receiver Luther Burden, III was the first Mizzou player to agree to a NIL deal with Imo’s.

Cook, like Burden, will appear on billboards and in print and electronic ads for the St. Louis-based Pizza chain.

Cook’s family owns and operates seven Imo’s locations in the St. Louis area.

