Brady Cook, Imo’s agree to NIL deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Quarterback Brady Cook is the second Mizzou football player to agree to a NIL deal with Imo’s.

The agreement was announced Friday. In June, receiver Luther Burden, III was the first Mizzou player to agree to a NIL deal with Imo’s.

Cook, like Burden, will appear on billboards and in print and electronic ads for the St. Louis-based Pizza chain.

Cook’s family owns and operates seven Imo’s locations in the St. Louis area.

