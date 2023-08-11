Surprise Squad
AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Abernathy was last seen with her hair in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories, in pink leggings with white polka dots and an unknown shirt. She is 3′ tall and around 30 lbs.

She is believed to be in a grey 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a Missouri temporary plate of 06EST5.

She was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

