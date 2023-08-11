9 years later: Michael Brown Sr. channels pain into purpose in his son’s name with Chosen For Change Foundation

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) -It has been nine years since Michael Brown Jr. was killed by ex-Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.

Wednesday marked the anniversary of his death, which is why his father, Michael Brown Sr., held a fundraiser to give to those in the name of his son.

“I can’t get nowhere walking around angry and complaining. I got work to do,” he says. “He had a father. He had family. He was a human.”

The annual Black Ball Awards gala was held at the Ritz Carlton and honored educators for their contributions to the community.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Chosen for Change Foundation, an organization started by Mike Brown Sr. after the loss of his son.

The foundation helps grieving families with counseling, comfort and healing to cope with the death of a loved one.

“I got a father that lost his son through cancer at 3-years-old. It’s for whoever needs it.”

A grand jury chose not to indict former officer Darren Wilson and for Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, it has influenced the changes in policing with new chief, Troy Doyle.

“He leads with empathy and makes certain all the people that are stopped by the police are treated with dignity and that’s the most important thing right now,” says Ella Jones, Mayor of Ferguson. “He understands there is a community, and they’re here to protect and serve.

“He has a lot of work to do. He’s trying to clean up the best that he can but they have to have support too,” says Mike Brown Sr. “I know they’re not doing any type of harassment out there. That’s a start.”

The gala also took time out to honor the lives lost in a deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in October 2022.

College scholarships were given out in memoriam with the names of student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka to deserving teens planning to pursue higher education.

A scholarship was also awarded in the name of Michael Brown Jr.

“I’m just going to keep fighting and keep doing the work in his name.”

For more information on Chosen for Change visit www.michaelbrownfoundation.org

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.