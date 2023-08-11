Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

3-year-old dies on bus of asylum seekers en route to Chicago

(WALB)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating after a 3-year-old died aboard a bus of asylum seekers that was going to the Chicago area.

“IDPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation,” read the statement released by the department.

The child reportedly died on Thursday. Their cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
Man, 2 women dead in West County murder-suicide identified
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Charles Arlin Henderson at the time of his disappearance next to an age progressed photo...
32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery
Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.
Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

Latest News

Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling nearly $500K from realty company
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’
Badia Thomas was charged with property damage after an incident at Schnucks.
Bridgeton woman charged with damaging robot in Schnucks store
Emoni Reid(left) and Sanaa Mcafee were charged with robbing robbing and assaulting a man.
Two women charged with robbing, assaulting man at Florissant hotel