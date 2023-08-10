St. Louis City shows off new election machines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Election day may be months away, but St. Louis election directors are showing us some of their new toys for next year’s election.

The new machines allow residents to vote in any precinct in the city. They were purchased by the City using federal COVID money.

The goal is for these new machines to speed up the election process, hopefully leading to higher voter turnout.

