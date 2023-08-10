Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis City shows off new election machines

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Election day may be months away, but St. Louis election directors are showing us some of their new toys for next year’s election.

The new machines allow residents to vote in any precinct in the city. They were purchased by the City using federal COVID money.

The goal is for these new machines to speed up the election process, hopefully leading to higher voter turnout.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain ends tonight, dry for Thursday
Rain Ends Tonight, Dry For Thursday
Graphic
Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, prosecutors allege
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Shooting generic
Woman thrown from car after being shot on I-70, police say
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Phelps County deputy arrested, accused of possession of child pornography
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis
kratom
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products