Rain Ends Tonight, Dry For Thursday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Rain Ends Tonight, dry for the morning drive
  • Dry Thursday
  • Getting hotter Friday-Weekend

Evening showers and storms are not severe because of early day rain and clouds keeping our atmosphere more stable. Any spotty showers will end late evening and overnight. Expect a dry Thursday, but we have a chance for a brief thundershower Friday morning. But then it turns mostly sunny and hotter Friday. Lots of dry time will be had this weekend, but we do have some low rain chances Saturday and again Sunday night.

