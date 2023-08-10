Rain Ends Tonight, Dry For Thursday
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Rain Ends Tonight, dry for the morning drive
- Dry Thursday
- Getting hotter Friday-Weekend
Evening showers and storms are not severe because of early day rain and clouds keeping our atmosphere more stable. Any spotty showers will end late evening and overnight. Expect a dry Thursday, but we have a chance for a brief thundershower Friday morning. But then it turns mostly sunny and hotter Friday. Lots of dry time will be had this weekend, but we do have some low rain chances Saturday and again Sunday night.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.