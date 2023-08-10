Surprise Squad
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis

By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A coalition of churches met in St. Louis this week to address pressing issues facing the Black community, which includes gun violence.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention hosted its annual conference in Downtown St. Louis Sunday through Wednesday.

Around 1,300 people attended the conference to talk about a series of topics ranging from social justice to gun violence. This week, three kids were victims of gun violence in the region. Two of them died.

2 accidental child shootings in 1 day have authorities looking for solutions

“We have to talk about gun violence--not as a Black issue, but gun violence as an American issue,” one panelist said. “There is no other country in the world that has an addiction to guns the way America has an addiction to guns.”

“We’re not anti-gun. We are pro-common sense gun laws,” said local St. Louis activist Rev. Darryl Gray, who played a role in organizing the conference.”So, I think the mayor’s signing of the ordinance the other day that prohibited the open carry in the city, I think that’s a great first step.”

Gray told News 4 that politicians can help provide a safe space with programs at churches in Black communities.

“Our churches can do it. Our churches have the credibility. They got the infrastructure,” Gray added. “They got the volunteer base, and most of our churches are connected with nonprofits.”

Gray said past partnerships with state and local leaders have helped with keeping kids out of trouble. He used after-school programs as an example.

