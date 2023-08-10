Surprise Squad
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- KMOV will air the Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints NFL preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday’s CBS coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will air in its entirety on KMOV channel 4.2 (Spectrum channel 186) beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Golf coverage will also be joined in progress on KMOV following the conclusion of the NFL game around 3:00 p.m.

