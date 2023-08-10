Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in downtown St. Louis are complaining about a city-sponsored downtown youth party last Saturday night that led to hundreds of teens staying downtown well past the end of the event.

The events were created to try and keep kids out of trouble and in safe spaces.

Some of those downtown residents attended a town hall sponsored by the two aldermen representing downtown Wednesday night, which St. Louis Metropolitan Police attended.

“I’m for all them at different locations but not in the Downtown, Downtown West area on the weekends,” said Pierre Benoist Captain with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Benoist said police believe most of the kids aren’t even from the city.

The Downtown Youth Zone is an official city-sponsored event with the help of some community partners.

“To be sponsored by the City of St. Louis, even after these problems have been well understood and the mayor herself has spoken against young people being downtown late at night, it’s really sort of unconscionable,” said Les Sterman with Citizens for a Greater Downtown.

Sterman, who’s part of the group ‘Citizens for a Greater Downtown’, says the kids were out as late as 3 a.m., leading other residents to look for solutions.

“The problem is they need to have a curfew,” said Dorothy Phillips.

Phillips lives downtown and said parents should be home at night to see what their kids are doing, but a curfew would solve a lot of problems.

“After 12 o’clock there is no reason for kids to be outside,” said Phillips.

When asked about a curfew, Captain Benoist said it could lead to officers spending a large bulk of their time focused on enforcing a curfew.

“Are we going to take them to a juvenile center and release them, and then all the resources are gone,” said Benoist.

The two aldermen that hosted town hall Wednesday, Cara Spencer and Rasheen Aldridge, both said it’s not a great idea to bring teens downtown at night.

“Knowing that kids will linger on and will continue to hang out, maybe wasn’t the best execution,” said Aldridge.

Spencer said she’d push for it not to happen again.

“These are bars and restaurants; they serve alcohol, they don’t really cater to a juvenile population, so it was not a good idea to do that,” said Spencer.

According to the flier for ‘Downtown Youth Zone,’ these events are supposed to occur every Saturday. News 4 asked the mayor’s office if there were any plans to change that, and we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.