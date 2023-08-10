Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Phelps County deputy arrested, accused of possession of child pornography

Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, has been accused of possessing child pornography.(Phelps County Sheriff's Office)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Phelps County Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Deputies arrested one of their own on Wednesday after the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with a count of possession of child pornography, a class b felony. Police said the investigation was initiated after a tip was received that Durham had child sexual abuse material on a device.

“As law enforcement, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and are not above the law,” said Sheriff Michael P. Kirn. “The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form.”

The sheriff’s department said that Durham no longer works for them.

The sheriff’s department said it has requested assistance from the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Corporal Jonny Fariole with MSHP at (573) 368-2221.

Resources for victims of child sexual abuse can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain ends tonight, dry for Thursday
Rain Ends Tonight, Dry For Thursday
Graphic
Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, prosecutors allege
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Shooting generic
Woman thrown from car after being shot on I-70, police say
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

St. Louis City shows off new election machines
St. Louis City shows off new election machines
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis
kratom
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products