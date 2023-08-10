Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.
Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.(Granite City Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A Missouri man is facing multiple charges related to a juvenile going missing.

The Granite City Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile on Aug. 7. The following day, detectives identified the suspect as Naresh Bass-Ocasio and contacted the California, Missouri Police Department, who took him into custody. The missing juvenile was later found and reunited with their family.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bass-Ocasio, 22, with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of traveling to meet a child and one count of grooming. He is being held at the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department on a $500,000 or extradition to the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-Day Forecast 8/10/23
Summer Heat And More Storms
A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4
Child, 9, shot inside North County home
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Traffic alert: Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Washington Co. police officer stabbed after responding to a wellness check
Police officer stabbed while trying to take man into custody in Nashville, Illinois

Latest News

25% of Missouri’s nursing homes haven’t been inspected in 2+ years, federal data shows
Man run over after agreeing to sell camera to someone he met online
Graphic
12-year-old arrested after man carjacked in downtown St. Louis
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Man accused of stealing car from St. Louis County gas station with child inside