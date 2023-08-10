Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A Missouri man is facing multiple charges related to a juvenile going missing.

The Granite City Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile on Aug. 7. The following day, detectives identified the suspect as Naresh Bass-Ocasio and contacted the California, Missouri Police Department, who took him into custody. The missing juvenile was later found and reunited with their family.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bass-Ocasio, 22, with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of traveling to meet a child and one count of grooming. He is being held at the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department on a $500,000 or extradition to the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.