MetroLink, Chestnut Health Systems give out backpacks with school supplies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The back-to-school countdown is on and surging school supply prices are putting parents under pressure.

Two metro organizations are working together to bridge the gap in the classroom. MetroLink and Chestnut Health Systems hosted a back-to-school event on Thursday morning. Families started lining up at 8:30 a.m. at the North Hanley transit station for backpacks fully stocked with things such as; headphones, pencils, and glue sticks.

