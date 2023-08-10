Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

MetroLink, Chestnut Health Systems give out backpacks with school supplies

The back-to-school countdown is on and surging school supply prices are putting parents under pressure.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The back-to-school countdown is on and surging school supply prices are putting parents under pressure.

Two metro organizations are working together to bridge the gap in the classroom. MetroLink and Chestnut Health Systems hosted a back-to-school event on Thursday morning. Families started lining up at 8:30 a.m. at the North Hanley transit station for backpacks fully stocked with things such as; headphones, pencils, and glue sticks.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4
Child, 9, shot inside North County home
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Traffic alert: Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended

Latest News

MetroLink, Chestnut Health Systems give out backpacks with school supplies
MetroLink, Chestnut Health Systems give out backpacks with school supplies
BACK TO SCHOOL
Metro East doctors share their lists of back-to-school preparation essentials
How parents can help kids with back-to-school anxiety
How parents can help kids with back-to-school anxiety
Living Well: Back-to-school vaccines
Living Well: Back-to-school vaccines