Metro East doctors share their lists of back-to-school preparation essentials

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Doctors in the Metro East share their back-to-school lists of what you and your child need to do to be prepared and safe this school year.

The HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group created a list including vaccinations needed, as well as at-home preparations you can do before the school year starts.

“Immunizations are crucial for protecting children from serious diseases by boosting the body’s natural immunity,” said Dr. Saba Bajwa, a HSHS Medical Group pediatrician.

A list of vaccines to make sure they are up to date includes:

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR)

Chickenpox (varicella)

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)

Polio

Meningitis

Pneumococcal (pneumonia)

Hepatitis A and B

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Rotavirus

You can also look on the CDC website for lists by age. Different schools may require additional vaccinations to attend.

At-home preparations for back-to-school can include:

Changing sleep schedules Transitioning to earlier bedtimes and limiting evening electronics time can up with better nights sleep.

Creating a study area Prepare a well-lit area for working on homework, free of electronic distractions.

Choosing a reliable backpack Backpacks should weigh no more than 10-20% of a child’s body weight and should fit so that the bottom of the bag ends at the child’s waist. If what they need is heavy, consider a rolling backpack for more accessible transportation.

A conversation about bullying Make sure your child knows what steps to take, who they can reach out to if they are experiencing bullying, and that it is never ok to bully, even if encouraged by others.



When it comes to coming from and going to school, it is also important to:

Review your child’s route. Make sure you know the routes they will be taking, if they will be walking or biking, and alert you if they make any stops.

Talk to your child about safety on their route. This can include bike safety, stranger danger and what to do if a stranger approaches them.

Arrange for caretaking Such as after-school programs, off-site groups, or at-home caretaking.



