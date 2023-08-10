Man run over after agreeing to sell camera to someone he met online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was run over by the person he met up with for a sale in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old man reportedly met the suspect through social media to sell him a camera. The two agreed to meet in the 300 block of South Grand around 3:10 p.m.

During the exchange, the suspect gave the man counterfeit money and then drove off while the victim was still in his red Dodge Durango, police said. The victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance before he let go and was run over.

The man was treated at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

