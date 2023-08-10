Surprise Squad
Man found shot to death inside St. Francois County home

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death inside a St. Francois County home early Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 43-year-old man was found dead after being shot multiple times inside a home in the 2500 block of Missouri Route H near Farmington around 2 a.m. Initial 911 calls indicated the shooting could be the result of a domestic violence situation, authorities said.

No other information has been released.

