Man found shot to death inside St. Francois County home

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death inside a St. Francois County home early Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 43-year-old man was found dead after being shot multiple times inside a home in the 2500 block of Missouri Route H near Farmington around 2 a.m. Initial 911 calls indicated the shooting could be the result of a domestic violence situation, authorities said.

No other information has been released.

