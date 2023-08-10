Surprise Squad
Man accused of stealing car from St. Louis County gas station with child inside

Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Police line graphic (Pixabay)(Credit: MGN)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is accused of driving recklessly with a child in the car and leaving the scene of the crash in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kevin Quinn, 37, with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Resisting Arrest.

According to the St. Ann Police Department, Quinn took a woman’s car from the QuikTrip on St. Charles Rock Road. Her 4-year-old son was in the car without a seatbelt, or a car seat, investigators said. After he sped off, the car crashed on St. Charles Rock Road, damaging another vehicle. Quinn reportedly drove away from the crash scene, changing lanes quickly, and leading police on a pursuit from Natural Bridge Avenue to Goodfellow Boulevard.

The court set his bond at $20,000, cash-only.

