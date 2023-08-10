Man accused of burglarizing brother’s home in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is accused of breaking into his estranged brother’s home in Florissant and stealing several items.

TyRus Middleton, 25, is charged with first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and second-degree property damage. Police say he showed up at his brother’s home on July 27, started banging on windows and kicked in the front door several times, causing damage to the door and frame.

He then allegedly kicked down the back door and went inside before he grabbed a pot off the stove and pushed his brother and his brother’s girlfriend aside. Police say then began rummaging and took several items before he ran.

When officers arrived, they say they spotted a broken front bedroom window, damaged front door and damaged back door. After the officers left, police believe Middleton came back and stole more items.

Police say they returned to the home and spotted Middleton carrying out small bags and a small TV. He is accused of stealing a TV, two PlayStation 4s, wireless game controllers and paperwork.

Middleton is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

