Kirkwood residents speaking out over trouble intersection

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – Some Kirkwood residents are speaking out over an intersection that they said has been neglected for too long, putting lives at risk.

“I walked away, three of my neighbors walked away from their accidents, but the next person may not,” said Laura Ebel, a resident of Kirkwood.

Ebel has her head on a swivel when she gets around Geyer and Big Bend. She told News 4 that in the last three years she and three of her neighbors have been hit by speeding, reckless drivers as they tried to enter their neighborhood.

St. Louis County reports 35 crashes at the intersection from 2018 to 2022. Most crashes have not resulted in injuries. Data showed the biggest contributor was distracted driving.

“We have to put physical things in place to slow the cars down,” said Ron Ruzicka, who lives off North Kirkwood and Manchester.

Kirkwood residents want a petition to get the 13-foot-wide lanes shrunk to 10-foot-wide so drivers are more aware and slow down. They also want stronger reflective materials for lane stripping and the speed limit dropped from 35 mph to 25 mph.

“Times have to change,” said Ruzicka. “Since the pandemic, guess what, we have more walking and biking.”

St. Louis County’s Public Works Department declined to go on camera but their spokesperson told News 4 plans are in motion for changes on Big Bend from Lindbergh to Couch. Those chances include a new median to address lefthand turns, a bump out onto Geyer and three new pedestrian crosswalks with signals where none currently exist. Residents said the plan is too little too late, as well as costly.

St. Louis County submitted a federal funding application for the intersection in 2019. The final price tag was $2.2 million. The project could have been funded with 80% federal funds, but it won’t be because, according to the grassroots group Safer Streets for Kirkwood, St. Louis County paid more to compensation for safety measures not in place.

According to the organization, the county should have paid 20%, $447,960, versus that actual $1,093,920 and an extra charge of $645,960 to taxpayers. Federal funding could help as St. Louis County faces hard decisions as it looks at a more than $40 million deficit.

In an email, County Department of Transportation Director Joe Kulessa said “this conclusion is grossly erroneous. The big picture for funding is not as simple as winning a single project.” He also wrote, “If all projects wont at a theoretical 80/20 federal/local split, fewer projects overall would be constructed.”

“The budget was already in place. Everyone recognizes this is an issue but no one wants to find a way to fix it,” said Ebel.

While the county works to break ground later this year, Kirkwood has no plans to upgrade the section of Geyer because traffic volume isn’t significant. The decision doesn’t sit well with residents who see major roadwork along North Kirkwood.

“High rent district, low rent district. That mean anything? That’s what it feels like to me. That they are willing to invest because there is a developer building a glorious complex but because we are the small original 1960s bungalows maybe the houses here don’t matter,” Ebel said.

Residents told News 4 they want to see a trail for pedestrians and bicyclists to connect with Grant’s Trail. They said the time to do all of this is now since Meramec Community College is looking to upgrade its campus.

