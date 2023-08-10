First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Day Issued: 2 rounds of storms possible Friday

Friday is hot & humid

Storm Chance 1 from late morning - early afternoon, storm chance 2 from evening into overnight

This Evening: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy. Dry weather is expected overnight.

What’s Next? There is a low chance of rain & storms in the late morning to early afternoon, and some of these could be strong to severe. Otherwise, much of Friday is expected to be dry and warmer with highs in the 90s. Another chance of strong to severe storms arrives Friday night into Saturday morning when a complex of thunderstorms is expected to roll into the St. Louis area from the northwest.

This Weekend: We’re tracking a few rain chances, specifically early Saturday morning, and again Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Otherwise, there should be a lot of dry time this weekend!

