First Alert: Dense Fog Advisory Until 9AM

Visibility Below 1/4 Mile In Spots Through Mid-Morning

Otherwise Dry Today

90s Return Friday Through the Weekend

Morning Fog: Thick fog has developed across much of our area this morning. Allow extra driving distance between your vehicle and those around you early today, and keep your headlights on (low beams - NOT the brights). Fog should lift into a broken deck of clouds by 9:00 AM.

Dense Fog Advisory Until 9AM Thursday (KMOV)

Afternoon: Skies become mostly sunny as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. Count on dry weather today and tonight.

What’s Next? A quick shower is possible Friday morning as overnight storms to our north weaken as they move toward St. Louis. Then, much of Friday is expected to be dry and warmer with highs in the 90s. Our next good chance of rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning when a complex of thunderstorms is expected to roll into the St. Louis area from the northwest. As of now, it appears there is a low threat of severe storms with this system. Stay tuned for updates.

This Weekend: Count on warmer highs in the 90s from Friday through the weekend. We’re tracking a few rain chances, specifically Friday night into Saturday morning, and again Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise, there should be a lot of dry time this weekend!

