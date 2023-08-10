Fire damages Captain D’s Restaurant in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fast food restaurant was damaged after a fire broke out in South St. Louis just after midnight.

This fire happened at Captain D’s near Grand & Chouteau Thursday morning.

The fire department says the fire started in the kitchen. At the time of the fire, the restaurant was closed and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

