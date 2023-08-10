Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Fire damages Captain D’s Restaurant in South St. Louis

Fast food restaurant faces damages after a fire in South St. Louis
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fast food restaurant was damaged after a fire broke out in South St. Louis just after midnight.

This fire happened at Captain D’s near Grand & Chouteau Thursday morning.

The fire department says the fire started in the kitchen. At the time of the fire, the restaurant was closed and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain ends tonight, dry for Thursday
First Alert: Dense Fog Advisory Until 9AM
A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4
Child, 9, shot inside North County home
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Traffic alert: Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Washington Co. police officer stabbed after responding to a wellness check
Police officer stabbed while trying to take man into custody in Nashville, Illinois

Latest News

St. Louis City shows off new election machines
St. Louis City shows off new election machines
Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Phelps County deputy arrested, accused of possession of child pornography
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis
Progressive National Baptist Convention holds annual conference during deadly week in St. Louis