Drought monitor shows improvements to dry conditions in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The ongoing drought in Missouri continues to weaken.

The latest drought monitor shows significant improvements to dry conditions impacting the Show-Me State.

Only about 9 percent of Missouri land is experiencing an “extreme drought,” that’s down from nearly 19 percent last week.

Parts of southeast Missouri, including nearly all of Stoddard County, have improved from a “severe drought” to a “moderate drought.”

Overall, dry conditions are impacting about 91 percent of Missouri.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday with information gathered up until the Tuesday before.

