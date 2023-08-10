Animal rescues seek aid with their ‘Back-to-school’ wish list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Summer vacation is wrapping up, and local shelters are hoping back-to-school shoppers remember their needs when making your lists.

Shelters saw an increase in strays and dumped animals this summer. During the month of July, Stray Rescue broke records with the most animal intakes. More than 300 animals came into the shelter in the last five weeks.

Loren Terveer, with Stray Rescue, said, “We are just overwhelmed and overflowing.”

Summer heat, in general, tends to bring in more calls for distressed animals.

With more animals to care for, there is an increased need for supplies. Rescues are asking you to add a few items to the back-to-school lists.

Stray Rescue is asking for donations of cat and dog food. Additionally, the shelter is seeking Velveeta cheese which they can use to give the animals medicine. In addition, their needs include items that aid with the general care at the shelter.

Terveer said, “13-gallon trash bags, towels, blankets, and bleach.”

The Metro East Humane Society posted on Instagram their need for bleach. This helps with keeping the shelters clean.

The Humane Society of Missouri has toys on its wishlist.

Robin Dexter, with the Humane Society, said, “Stuffed toys, enrichment toys. Things that we can put treats in.”

The Humane Society of Missouri and Stray Rescue are also seeking donations of blankets, towels, rugs, and newspapers. They accept used items as long as it’s clean.

Dexter said, “If you can throw in a couple of items while they wait for their forever home, it’s so appreciated.”

You can shop the shelter’s wish lists with the links below.

Metro East Humane Society Wish List

Humane Society of Missouri Amazon Wish List

Humane Society of Missouri General Wish List

Stray Rescue of St. Louis Wish List

The Humane Society says if you have any space in your home after the kids head off to school, consider filling the space with a new pet.

Mattress Direct is covering adoption fees for dogs and cats over six months old at Stray Rescue.

