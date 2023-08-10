Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Animal rescues seek aid with their ‘Back-to-school’ wish list

Summer vacation is wrapping up, and local shelters are hoping back-to-school shoppers remember their needs when making your lists.
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Summer vacation is wrapping up, and local shelters are hoping back-to-school shoppers remember their needs when making your lists.

Shelters saw an increase in strays and dumped animals this summer. During the month of July, Stray Rescue broke records with the most animal intakes. More than 300 animals came into the shelter in the last five weeks.

Loren Terveer, with Stray Rescue, said, “We are just overwhelmed and overflowing.”

Summer heat, in general, tends to bring in more calls for distressed animals.

With more animals to care for, there is an increased need for supplies. Rescues are asking you to add a few items to the back-to-school lists.

Stray Rescue is asking for donations of cat and dog food. Additionally, the shelter is seeking Velveeta cheese which they can use to give the animals medicine. In addition, their needs include items that aid with the general care at the shelter.

Terveer said, “13-gallon trash bags, towels, blankets, and bleach.”

The Metro East Humane Society posted on Instagram their need for bleach. This helps with keeping the shelters clean.

The Humane Society of Missouri has toys on its wishlist.

Robin Dexter, with the Humane Society, said, “Stuffed toys, enrichment toys. Things that we can put treats in.”

The Humane Society of Missouri and Stray Rescue are also seeking donations of blankets, towels, rugs, and newspapers. They accept used items as long as it’s clean.

Dexter said, “If you can throw in a couple of items while they wait for their forever home, it’s so appreciated.”

You can shop the shelter’s wish lists with the links below.

Metro East Humane Society Wish List

Humane Society of Missouri Amazon Wish List

Humane Society of Missouri General Wish List

Stray Rescue of St. Louis Wish List

The Humane Society says if you have any space in your home after the kids head off to school, consider filling the space with a new pet.

Mattress Direct is covering adoption fees for dogs and cats over six months old at Stray Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday
A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4
Child, 9, shot inside North County home
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Traffic alert: Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended

Latest News

Beloved Friendship: 4-year-old Max looks up to sky to remember beloved neighbor
Beloved Friendship: 4-year-old Max looks up to sky to remember beloved neighbor
Total Access Urgent Care sees rise in positive COVID-19 cases; new variant causes cases to rise...
Total Access Urgent Care sees rise in positive COVID-19 cases; new variant causes cases to rise across the globe
Kirkwood residents speaking out over trouble intersection
Kirkwood residents speaking out over trouble intersection
MetroLink, Chestnut Health Systems give out backpacks with school supplies
MetroLink, Chestnut Health Systems give out backpacks with school supplies