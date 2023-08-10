32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to solve a decades-old cold case.

Charles Arlin Henderson vanished on July 25, 1991, while riding his bike near his home in the Fountain N’ Lakes subdivision in Moscow Mills. The then-11-year-old’s bike was later found abandoned in a bean field off of N. Ethlyn Road, about five miles from his home.

Nine years later, Henderson’s sister, Joy Henderson-Leonard, was murdered by her husband, Robert “Bob” Leonard, who then committed suicide, according to the sheriff’s department. Investigators believe that the couple had crucial information related to Henderson’s disappearance. Investigators are asking for anyone who knew the couple to come forward to help them unravel the mystery surrounding Henderson’s disappearance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone who may have information that could bring closure to the investigation to call the tip line at 636-462-6153 or submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

