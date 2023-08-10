Surprise Squad
32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery

Charles Arlin Henderson at the time of his disappearance next to an age progressed photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to solve a decades-old cold case.

Charles Arlin Henderson vanished on July 25, 1991, while riding his bike near his home in the Fountain N’ Lakes subdivision in Moscow Mills. The then-11-year-old’s bike was later found abandoned in a bean field off of N. Ethlyn Road, about five miles from his home.

Nine years later, Henderson’s sister, Joy Henderson-Leonard, was murdered by her husband, Robert “Bob” Leonard, who then committed suicide, according to the sheriff’s department. Investigators believe that the couple had crucial information related to Henderson’s disappearance. Investigators are asking for anyone who knew the couple to come forward to help them unravel the mystery surrounding Henderson’s disappearance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone who may have information that could bring closure to the investigation to call the tip line at 636-462-6153 or submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

