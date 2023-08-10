25% of Missouri’s nursing homes haven’t been inspected in 2+ years, federal data shows
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- According to updated data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, just under 25% of Missouri’s nursing home facilities have not received a state-required inspection in at least 2 years.
Federal law requires such facilities to be inspected every 15 months, while state laws require a check every year.
Though a backlog of inspections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributing factor, state officials report a vast increase in the number and severity of complaints filed against facilities across the state.
Complaints have increased overall by roughly 36%, increasing from 9,011 in FY2019 to 12,236 in FY2023. The category of complaints that saw the largest increase were those designated as “severe.” “Immediate jeopardy” also increased by 125% over the previous year.
“These are the most serious complaints and require action within 24 hours, often requiring adjustments to survey schedules in order to investigate timely,” said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Both recertification surveys and the vast majority of complaint inspections require a registered nurse, a sector that’s experiencing a shortage. Therefore, resources are stretched all the thinner.
“Because of the increase in the number and severity of complaints, the regulatory functions of SLCR have become reactionary to complaints rather than proactive in identifying concerns at nursing homes before complaints occur,” said Cox. “Workforce challenges have also impacted this regulatory function. Each recertification survey requires at least one Registered Nurse on the team, and many complaints require a Registered Nurse because of the allegations. SLCR has had to cancel recertification surveys because of the lack of available and federally qualified Registered Nurses to complete both. We have a shortage of Registered Nurses, and there is a high demand for this profession.”
The following is a list of the nursing home facilities in Missouri that have not been inspected in at least 2 years:
Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street, O’fallon
Aberdeen Heights, 505 Couch Avenue, Kirkwood
Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, 401 North Medical Drive, Ash Grove
Ashland Healthcare, 300 South Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland
Autumn Oaks Caring Center, 1310 Hovis Street, Mountain Grove
Beauvais Rehab And Healthcare Center, 3625 Magnolia Avenue, Saint Louis
Bellefontaine Gardens Nursing & Rehab, 9500 Bellefontaine Road, Saint Louis
Bentleys Extended Care, 3060 Ashby Road, Overland
Bethesda Dilworth, 9645 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis
Bethesda Meadow, 322 Old State Road, Ellisville
Big Bend Woods Healthcare Center, 10 Highland Avenue, Valley Park
Birch Pointe Health And Rehabilitation, 3705 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield
Blue Circle Rehab And Nursing, 2939 Magazine Street, Saint Louis
Bluffs, The, 3105 Bluff Creek Drive, Columbia
Brooke Haven Healthcare, 1410 North Kentucky Avenue, West Plains
Brookhaven Nursing & Rehab, 3405 West Mt Vernon, Springfield
Carthage Health And Rehabilitation Center, 1901 Buena Vista Avenue, Carthage
Cedarcrest Manor, 324 West 5th Street, Washington
Chestnut Rehab And Nursing, 10954 Kennerly Road, Saint Louis
Christian Extended Care & Rehabilitation, 11160 Village North Drive, Saint Louis
Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, 1218 West Locust, Bolivar
Clarence Care Center, 111 East Street, Clarence
Claru Deville Nursing Center, 105 Spruce Street, Fredericktown
Communities Of Wildwood Ranch, 3222 South John Duffy Drive, Joplin
Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 400 East Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs
Cottages Of Lake St Louis, 2885 Technology Drive, Lake Saint Louis
Creve Coeur Manor, 1127 Timber Run Drive, Saint Louis
Delhaven Manor, 5460 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis
Delmar Gardens North, 4401 Parker Road, Black Jack
Delmar Gardens Of Creve Coeur, 850 Country Manor Lane, Creve Coeur
Delmar Gardens South, 5300 Butler Hill Road, Saint Louis
Delmar Gardens West, 13550 South Outer 40 Road, Town And Country
Eastview Manor Care Center, 1622 East 28th Street, Trenton
Elsberry Missouri Health Care Center, 1827 Hwy B, Elsberry
Estates Of Spanish Lake, The, 610 Prigge Road, Saint Louis
Estates Of St Louis, Llc, The, 2115 Kappel Drive, Saint Louis
Florissant Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Graham Road, Florissant
Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15250 Village View Drive, Chesterfield
Friendship Village Sunset Hills, 12651 Village Circle Drive, Saint Louis
Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path, O’fallon
Garden View Care Center Of Chesterfield, 1025 Chesterfield Pointe Parkway, Chesterfield
Glasgow Gardens, 100 Audsley Drive Glasgow
Grand Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3645 Cook Ave, Saint Louis
Green Park Senior Living Community, 9350 Green Park Road, Saint Louis
Hartville Care Center, 649 West Rolla Street, Hartville
Heritage Care Center, 4401 North Hanley Road, Saint Louis
Hillcrest Care Center Inc, 1108 Clarke Street, De Soto
Hilltop At Blue River,the, 10425 Chestnut Dr, Kansas City
Joplin Health And Rehabilitation Center, 2218 W 32nd Street, Joplin
Kirksville Manor Care Center, 1705 East Laharpe, Kirksville
Knox County Nursing Home District, 55774 State Highway 6, Edina
La Belle Manor Care Center, 1002 Central, La Belle
Lakeview Post Acute, 1201 Garden Plaza Drive, Florissant
Lawrence County Manor, 915 Carl Allen Street, Mount Vernon
Lebanon South Nursing & Rehab, 514 West Fremont Road, Lebanon
Legendary Nursing & Rehabilitation Llc, 809 East Gordon St, Marshall
Lewis County Nursing Home District, 17528 State Highway 81, Canton
Life Care Center Of Bridgeton, 12145 Bridgeton Square Dr, Bridgeton
Linn Oak Rehabilitation Center, 196 Highway Cc, Linn
Loch Haven, 701 Sunset Hills Dr, Macon
Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center, 3170 Highway 61 North, Hannibal
Lutheran Convalescent Home, 723 South Laclede Station Rd, Webster Groves
Macon Health Care Center, 29612 Kellogg Avenue, Macon
Madison Medical Center, 611 West Main Street, Fredericktown
Magnolia Square Nursing And Rehab, 1502 West Edgewood, Springfield
Manchester Rehab And Healthcare Center, 312 Solley Drive, Ballwin
Maple Grove Lodge, 2407 Kentucky Street, Louisiana
Maple Lawn Nursing Home, 1410 West Line Street, Palmyra
Maples Health And Rehabilitation, The, 610 West Sunset Street, Springfield
Maranatha Village, Inc, 233 East Norton Road, Springfield
Mark Twain Manor, 11988 Mark Twain Lane ,bridgeton
Mason Pointe Care Center, 13190 South Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield
Mcknight Place Extended Care, Two Mcknight Place, Saint Louis
Mclarney Healthcare, 215 East Pratt, Brookfield
Milan Health Care Center, 52435 Infirmary Road, Milan
Monroe City Manor Care Center, 1010 Highway 24 & 36 East, Monroe City
Monticello House, 1115 K Land Drive, Jackson
Morningside Center, 1700 Morningside Drive, Chillicothe
Nathan Richard Health Care Center, 700 East Highland Avenue, Nevada
Nazareth Living Center, #2 Nazareth Lane, Saint Louis
New Madrid Living Center, 1050 Dawson Road, New Madrid
Nhc Healthcare, Joplin, 2700 East 34th Street, Joplin
Normandy Nursing Center, 7301 St Charles Rock Rd, Saint Louis
North Village Park, 2041 Silva Lane, Moberly
Northview Village, 2415 North Kingshighway, Saint Louis
Oakdale Care Center, 2702 Debbie Lane, Poplar Bluff
Ozark Nursing And Care Center, 1486 North Riverside Rd, Ozark
Ozarks Methodist Manor, The, 205 South College, Marionville
Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, 946 E Reed Street, Hayti
Pillars Of North County Health & Rehab Center, The, 13700 Old Halls Ferry Road, Florissant
Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, 1500 South Kansas Avenue, Marceline
Potosi Manor, Inc, 307 South Highway 21, Potosi
Quarters At Des Peres, The, 13230 Manchester Road, Des Peres
Rancho Rehab And Healthcare Center ,615 Rancho Lane, Florissant
Rehabilitation Center Of Independence, The, 1800 S Swope Drive, Independence
Richland Care Center Inc, 400 Tri-county Lane, Richland
Ridgeview Living Community, 500 Barrett Drive, Malden
River Crossing Of Creve Coeur, 11278 Schuetz Road, Saint Louis
Riverview At The Park Care And Rehabilitation Ctr, 1100 Progress Parkway, Sainte Genevieve
Royal Oak Nursing & Rehab, 4960 Laclede Avenue, Saint Louis
Salt River Community Care, 142 Shelby Plaza Road, Shelbina
Sarcoxie Nursing Center, 1505 Miner, Sarcoxie
Schuyler County Nursing Home, 1306 US Highway 63, Queen City
Seasons Rehab And Healthcare Center, 15600 Woods Chapel Road, Kansas City
Sisters Mission, 3225 N Florissant Ave, Saint Louis
Sonshine Manor, 300 South Cottonwood Avenue, Republic
Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2915 South Fremont Ave, Springfield
Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - Anna House, 12284 Depaul Drive, Bridgeton
St Andrew’s At Francis Place, 400 Summerville Blvd, Eureka
St Joseph Senior Living, 1317 North 36th Street, Saint Joseph
St Louis Altenheim, 5408 South Broadway, Saint Louis
St Luke’s Nursing Center Inc, 1220 East Fairview, Carthage
St Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center, 936 Charbonier Road, Florissant
Stonebridge Chillicothe, 2601 Fair Street, Chillicothe
Stonebridge Florissant, 6768 North Highway 67, Florissant
Stonebridge Maryland Heights, 2963 Doddridge Avenue, Maryland Heights
Strafford Care Center, 505 West Evergreen, Strafford
Sunterra Springs Dardenne Prairie, 7275 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie
Troy Manor, 200 Thompson Drive, Troy
Truman Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 206 West First Street, Lamar
Webco Manor, 1687 West Washington, Marshfield
West Vue Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, 210 Davis Drive, West Plains
Westchester House, The, 550 White Road, Chesterfield
Westview Nursing Home, 301 West Dunlop Street, Center
Willard Care Center, 400 West Walnut Lane, Willard
Windsor Healthcare & Rehab Center, 809 West Benton, Windsor
Woodland Manor, 1347 East Valley Watermill Road, Springfield
