2 women, man found dead in St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women and a man were found dead in a St. Louis County home Thursday.

The three people were found dead inside a home in the 200 block of Glandore Drive before noon. St. Louis County police said it is believed the man shot the two women and then shot himself. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 636-529-8210. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

