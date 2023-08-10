Surprise Squad
12-year-old arrested after man carjacked in downtown St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 12-year-old was arrested after a man was carjacked in downtown St. Louis Thursday.

According to St. Louis police, the man was robbed of his silver Nissan Altima around 3:15 a.m. at 200 South Tucker. The car was later found in the area of 10th and Cass.

Investigators said a 12-year-old suspect was arrested following a foot chase. He was conveyed to the Juvenile Family Court.

Two other suspects reportedly ran off and have not been located. No other information regarding them has been released.

