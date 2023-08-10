12-year-old arrested after man carjacked in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 12-year-old was arrested after a man was carjacked in downtown St. Louis Thursday.

According to St. Louis police, the man was robbed of his silver Nissan Altima around 3:15 a.m. at 200 South Tucker. The car was later found in the area of 10th and Cass.

Investigators said a 12-year-old suspect was arrested following a foot chase. He was conveyed to the Juvenile Family Court.

Two other suspects reportedly ran off and have not been located. No other information regarding them has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.