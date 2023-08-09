Police officer stabbed while trying to take man into custody in Nashville, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Nashville, Illinois police officer was stabbed after responding to a call for a wellness check late Tuesday night.

Officers made contact with the suspect, down the street from his apartment in Nashville around 10:00 p.m.

Officials told News 4 officers took the suspect into protective custody and were attempting to take the man to the apartment to gather items, when the suspect got ahold of a sharp object or knife, and was able to cut an officer on the neck.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the apartment. Around 1:30 a.m., members of SWAT and negotiators from the area agencies assembled to end the standoff, which ended just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer was transported to a hospital in stable condition and was later released

Nashville Police Department says the suspect, a man in his 30′s, is in custody in the Washington County Jail and could face several charges.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.