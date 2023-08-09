Traffic alert: Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of Chippewa is shut down in both directions in South City because of a 12-inch water main break.

Traffic is impacted between Jamieson and River Des Peres Boulevard.

A spokesperson for St. Louis City said crews will be working on the break overnight. The businesses at the intersection of Chippewa and River Des Peres will be the only buildings to have water service affected. The city said there is no indication of a boil advisory.

