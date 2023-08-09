St. Louis County man sentenced to prison after reselling checks stolen from mail

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for buying and reselling checks stolen from the mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dennis Cooperwood Jr., 19, from Country Club Hills, admitted to St. Louis County Police that he had about 179 business and personal checks that had been taken from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes.

Police said that while on patrol in the Spanish Lake area, they spotted a car stopped in the middle of the road with multiple people standing at the windows. After the crowd dispersed, police stopped the car and found Cooperwood in the back seat wearing a bag containing a gun and checks.

Police said Cooperwood admitted that he bought stolen checks for $5 to $10 each and would remove the writing and resell them for $20 to $25.

Cooperwood pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of possession of stolen mail matter.

