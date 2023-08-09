Single tickets now on sale for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
The symphony’s season starts on Sept. 23 at Stifel Theatre
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The usual home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, is in the middle of getting a major facelift.
The renovations will cost around $100 million, and construction is expected to last into 2025.
That means the symphony will open the season on Sept. 23 at a different spot, Stifel Theatre.
Besides the Stifel, the symphony will also perform at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Lindenwood in St. Charles.
Single tickets for the season are now on sale.
