Single tickets now on sale for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The usual home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, is in the middle of getting a major facelift.

The renovations will cost around $100 million, and construction is expected to last into 2025.

That means the symphony will open the season on Sept. 23 at a different spot, Stifel Theatre.

Besides the Stifel, the symphony will also perform at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Lindenwood in St. Charles.

Single tickets for the season are now on sale.

