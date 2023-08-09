New information uncovered about accused South City child predator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New information about a refugee accused of being a child predator in St. Louis City has been revealed by News 4.

According to city officials, Osmani Haji Gul is in protective custody in the City Justice Center, accused of assaulting a six-year-old boy and a 12-year-old in South City in July.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, seen in neighborhood surveillance footage, grabbed the 6-year-old while they were riding a bike and took them to a vacant residence in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on July 23. Then, police said, the man sexually assaulted the child.

A source confirmed to News 4 Haji Gul recently immigrated to St. Louis from Afghanistan.

News 4 looked at the City’s inmate locator, which shows a “Hold SK ICE.”

Civil rights and immigration attorney Javad Khazaeli previously worked as a prosecutor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He said, “Hold SK ICE” means ICE believes someone is an immigrant, not a permanent resident or US citizen.

“Anybody who commits a crime in the United States will be prosecuted first,” Khazaeli said. “If a person is convicted of a violent crime, they will do their time in America. They don’t get any special treatment. They’re treated as harshly as someone who is an American. On top of that, after their time is done, they have the potential of also getting the extra punishment of being removed from America.”

News 4 Investigates has spent weeks trying to learn more about Haji Gul’s background, including when he arrived in the US.

“The U.S. Government knows who those people are,” Khazaeli said. “When anybody has a police encounter, the police department can very quickly figure this out.

News 4 reached out to ICE, along with other federal and local agencies.

ICE tells News 4 there is a rigorous privacy review before the agency can release information about specific individuals.

Khazaeli said refugees undergo a rigorous background check, with government officials interviewing.

“Sometimes bad things happen, but statistically, people who come into the country legally, like refugees, commit crimes at a rate about one-sixth as often as people who are born in America,” Khazaeli said.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit said Haji Gul’s next court day is Aug. 21, and there’s an order for an interpreter to be there.

Haji Gul was supposed to be in court Monday, but there was no certified Pashto interpreter available.

News 4 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.