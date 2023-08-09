National pickleball tournament kicks off at Forest Park’s Dwight Davis Tennis Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national pickleball tournament is getting underway in St. Louis Wednesday morning, as more than 400 players are expected to travel from various states to play under the lights at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) SunMed St. Louis Open gets underway at 8 a.m. at the historic tennis center in Forest Park.

The Dwight Davis Tennis Center consists of 18 lighted tennis courts and a stadium court. In 2017, the stadium was converted to four pickleball courts. The tennis center is named after Dwight F. Davis, a native St. Louisan and the creator and donor of the famed Davis Cup.

“To play at Dwight Davis, the literal historic home of the Davis Cup, a tennis facility, and to transform it into pickleball courts is something I didn’t think I’d ever see just a year ago or so,” said Jim Berger, Tournament Director of USAPA Middle States Regional Championships.

Berger said this week’s five-day national tournament was slated to be held in San Diego, but organizers pivoted about two weeks ago, landing on St. Louis. The tournament was held in Fenton last year at an indoor pickleball location, but this year will be the first time the Dwight Davis Tennis Center has played host to the tournament.

According to APP, 412 players have registered to participate at both the pro and amateur levels. Players have traveled from across the country to play in the tournament, which will feature a cash prize for the pros.

