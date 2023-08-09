Surprise Squad
Man pleads guilty to transportation of child pornography, fleeing St. Louis

By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted to possessing and sharing child pornography and then fleeing from St. Louis.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis, the FBI had received two tips about Daniel Bert, 38, from St. Louis. After receiving the tips, the FBI learned that he was discussing his sexual interest in young children on Kik Messenger.

An undercover FBI agent began talking with Bert on another app, and Bert sent a picture of his genitals to the agent. According to Bert’s plea agreement, he had also told the agent about his sexual interest in young children. In his messages, Bert told the agent he had a hard drive full of child pornography.

On the day that agents had gotten a warrant to search Bert’s home, Bert asked the undercover agent to join him in a video chat. During the video call, Bert played videos containing child pornography.

A search of several of Bert’s electronic devices revealed child sexual abuse material.

Bert was arrested in Florida on May 11. He pleaded guilty to the charge of transportation of child pornography on Wednesday.

Bert faces at least five years in prison for the charge and may face additional prison time because he removed his GPS tracking device while he was on house arrest and fled St. Louis.

Resources for victims of child sexual abuse can be found here.

