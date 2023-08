ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you’re heading to happy hour, why not take the dogs with you?

Yappy hour at Le Méridien in Clayton is putting the pups first and donating to the APA Adoption Center while they’re at it. News 4′s Steve Harris was working like a dog, checking out the canine cuisine and cocktails.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.