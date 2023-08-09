Lake St. Louis Police using breathalyzer-like device to detect drivers high on drugs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lake St. Louis Police Department will soon utilize new technology to detect whether drivers are under the influence of drugs.

The city’s Board of Aldermen passed a resolution Monday to purchase the ‘Sotoxa Mobile Test’ system from Missouri-based company Intoximeters.

Essentially, it’s a breathalyzer for drugs.

“What we want to know is, are you under the influence of that drug or narcotic, now?” said Chief of Lake St. Louis Police Chris DiGiueseppi.

It’s a breath test that, within five minutes, can tell police if a driver is under the influence of a range of drugs, including opioids, amphetamines and marijuana.

“This isn’t something that absolutely makes the case. It’s just one more piece of evidence that we utilize in order to bring that case,” said DiGiueseppi.

DiGiueseppi said the device is one piece of the puzzle in bringing enough evidence for DUI charges.

While his department does not yet have the item, he’s told other police departments in the area are also considering them.

“If it’s successful and it’s a useful tool, I’d expect a lot more will be obtaining it in the near future,” aid DiGiueseppi.

With the possibility of more police utilizing the technology, News 4 asked those in St. Louis how they’d feel if more police started using the drug breathalyzers.

“I’m more concerned about people driving around here with temp tags. Going 100 miles per hour on the highway,” said Leon Arties.

Arties said he understands police need to enforce the law of driving while under the influence but wishes they’d do something to prevent the crime in the first place.

“I just don’t want it to be something that they’re doing to make more arrests to bring up more revenue for the municipalities,” said Arties.

Others we spoke with also weren’t overly concerned about stoned drivers.

“I’d rather have a high driver than a drunk driver. But also, I think everything in moderation is also good too,” said Nancy Welch.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said they have not purchased this type of item yet, but they’re researching it for possible future use.

