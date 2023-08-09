Illinois State Fair officials unveil 2023 Butter Cow sculpture

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the 2023 Butter Cow sculpture on Wednesday, which is located in the Dairy Building on the fairgrounds.

According to a release from the Ill. Department of Agriculture, sculptor Sarah Pratt, using the theme “Harvest the Fun,” created a butter sculpture of Ill. dairy farmer Lorilee Shultz from Mill-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville, after harvesting milk from one of her cows.

Shultz is a legacy dairy farmer, taking over the dairy operations from her grandfather. Her daughter Lucy also plays a role around the farm, which is why a second sculpture of Lucy with a calf is featured in the original butter cow display case. The additional sculpture is an extension of the ‘We are the 96′ campaign celebrating Ill. Farm families, according to the release.

“It is a privilege to honor Illinois farm families by sculpting the famous butter cow each year,” Pratt said. “This year it has really come full circle for me personally. My own daughter Grace sculpted the additional sculpture of Lucy and her calf. Family is at the heart of Illinois farms and to be able to honor that, while working alongside my 19-year-old daughter passing down this tradition to her is precious.”

As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden between the two displays to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

This year’s sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and is being live streamed via the Butter Cow webcam.

The Ill. State Fair runs from August 10 through Aug. 20. Click here for more information about the fair.

