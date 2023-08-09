How parents can help kids with back-to-school anxiety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new school year is almost here and doctors say more and more kids are dealing with anxiety as they head back to class.

Therapists say our brains naturally focus on the negative so they encourage a “gratitude challenge” which is verbally expressing the positives of each day and what you’re excited about.

Parents are encouraged to help their kids by making sure they get quality sleep and good nutrition. Parents can also help by asking open-ended questions and letting their children talk about those fears and then helping them feel less anxious about themselves.

