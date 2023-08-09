Surprise Squad
How parents can help kids with back-to-school anxiety

The new school year is almost here and doctors say more and more kids are dealing with anxiety as they head back to class.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Therapists say our brains naturally focus on the negative so they encourage a “gratitude challenge” which is verbally expressing the positives of each day and what you’re excited about.

Parents are encouraged to help their kids by making sure they get quality sleep and good nutrition. Parents can also help by asking open-ended questions and letting their children talk about those fears and then helping them feel less anxious about themselves.

