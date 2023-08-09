Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

First Alert Weather Day Today: Two Rounds of Strong Storms Possible

severe
severe(severe)
By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Today is a First Alert Weather Day with Severe Storms Possible
  • Round #1: Late Morning-Afternoon with a Low Risk for Severe Weather
  • Round #2: Focused South of the St. Louis Metro with a Higher Severe Risk

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: A severe risk level 2 (out of the highest 5) blankets the St. Louis metropolitan area, while areas south of St. Louis have been upgraded to a level 3 threat (as you can see in the image below). Damaging winds will be the most likely hazard with any severe storms, but hail and a brief tornado are also possible.

Areas to the south have a higher chance of damaging thunderstorms as they will be closer to a pool of better storm fuel, but the first round of wet weather could lower the evening severe threat. Time will tell, but the bottom line is this: Stay alert from late morning through the evening for the possibility of severe storms.

What’s Next? After today’s storms, we dry out for Thursday and Friday. Low rain chances (only around 20%) are in the forecast this weekend. We’ll work to pinpoint those chances as we get better data closer the weekend. It does look hotter with highs near 90 or into the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, prosecutors allege
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Shooting generic
Woman thrown from car after being shot on I-70, police say
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storms
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storms
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storms
Quiet Today, First Alert Tomorrow
August 9 severe risk
Most Areas Dry Today, But Storms Return Wednesday - clipped version