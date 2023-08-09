First Alert Weather Day Today: Two Rounds of Strong Storms Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with Severe Storms Possible

Round #1: Late Morning-Afternoon with a Low Risk for Severe Weather

Round #2: Focused South of the St. Louis Metro with a Higher Severe Risk

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: A severe risk level 2 (out of the highest 5) blankets the St. Louis metropolitan area, while areas south of St. Louis have been upgraded to a level 3 threat (as you can see in the image below). Damaging winds will be the most likely hazard with any severe storms, but hail and a brief tornado are also possible.

Areas to the south have a higher chance of damaging thunderstorms as they will be closer to a pool of better storm fuel, but the first round of wet weather could lower the evening severe threat. Time will tell, but the bottom line is this: Stay alert from late morning through the evening for the possibility of severe storms.

What’s Next? After today’s storms, we dry out for Thursday and Friday. Low rain chances (only around 20%) are in the forecast this weekend. We’ll work to pinpoint those chances as we get better data closer the weekend. It does look hotter with highs near 90 or into the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

