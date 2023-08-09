First Alert Weather Day Today: Two Rounds of Storms Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with Severe Storms Possible

Round #1: Late Morning-Afternoon with a Low Risk for Severe Weather

Round #2: Focused South of the St. Louis Metro with a Higher Severe Risk

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: A low-end level 1 severe risk blankets the St. Louis metropolitan area, while areas south of St. Louis are in a level 2 to 3 (as you can see in the image below). Damaging winds will be the most likely hazard with any severe storms.

Areas to the south have a higher chance of damaging thunderstorms as they are closer to a pool of better storm fuel. Late this afternoon and this evening, during the second round of storms, these areas could see damaging wind, hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado.

What’s Next? After today’s storms, we dry out for Thursday and Friday. Low rain chances (only around 20%) are in the forecast this weekend. We’ll work to pinpoint those chances as we get better data closer the weekend. It does look hotter with highs near 90 or into the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

