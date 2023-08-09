First Alert: Severe Threat Focused South This Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe storms are more likely south of St. Louis this evening

Isolated shower or storm for St. louis this evening, low severe risk

Dry Thursday and Friday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for areas south of St. Louis where the severe threat will be focused. Especially areas from Rolla to Farmington to Chester, IL and South have higher chances for a severe storm with damaging wind, hail or an isolated tornado. And even in those areas south, the severe threat may not quite develop unless atmosphere can recover from early day rain. If the atmosphere doesn’t re-charge then the severe threat will be even farther south closer to a warm front and more storm fuel. A flood watch is out for Reynolds and Iron counties tonight as well. As for the St. Louis metro, we can still expect some scattered rain & storms here or there this evening, but the chances for severe weather are minimal and rain chances will end late evening.

It will be dry overnight and Thursday with clouds in the morning giving way to a warm and sunny afternoon. Friday also looks dry though some showers may develop after Midnight. A few showers or storms are possible Saturday, but there will be lots of dry time. And Sunday’s rain threat looks focused on the evening or after 10PM into Monday morning.

What’s Next? After today’s storms, we dry out for Thursday and Friday. Low rain chances (only around 20%) are in the forecast this weekend. We’ll work to pinpoint those chances as we get better data closer the weekend. It does look hotter with highs near 90 or into the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

