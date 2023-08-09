Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 9 first alert day
First Alert Weather Day Today: Two Rounds of Storms Possible
Graphic
Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, prosecutors allege
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Shooting generic
Woman thrown from car after being shot on I-70, police say
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says
Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents,...
Dozens arrested in child sex abuse investigation, authorities say
Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
Three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at...
Australia: Three dead after allegedly eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch
Washington Co. police officer stabbed after responding to a wellness check
Washington Co. police officer stabbed after responding to a wellness check